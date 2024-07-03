Uganda: Museveni Has Left Us to 'Guess What He Wants' in Budget

Members of Parliament have demanded President Museveni come clean on areas where they erred, if any, for them to be able to scrutinise the Appropriation Bill.

The President returned the Bill to Parliament last week, leading to an impromptu recall of the August House from a recess they that only taken days earlier.

Uncertainty rocked many as they wondered whether the President refused to sign the whole Appropriation Bill. But where do the MPs begin from?

July 1 is an indicator that the Financial Year 2024/25 has started. But as it stands, the budget to operationalize government programmes is still swinging in the corridors with the President refusing to assent to the Appropriation Bill.

Article 91 of the Constitution says the President shall, within 30 days after a Bill is presented to him or her, assent to it, return the bill to Parliament with a request that it or a particular provision of it be reconsidered, or notify the Speaker in writing that he or she refuses to assent to the Bill.

Shadow Minister for Finance Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda says they return to no guidance as it's not clear what the President wants to be dealt with.

"We return to handle what has been hidden from us. The Speaker, I am told, does not want to give us the letter but what I gather, the President was only quarrelling that Parliament is failing his development agenda," Mr Ssemujju said.

The Kira Municipality MP added: "It's a fact he does not specify but only rejected the Bill."

But Article 143 of the Rules of Procedure of Parliament states that where a Bill passed by the House is returned by the President with a request that the House reconsiders the Bill or a particular provision of it or any such amendments as are recommended in his or her request, the Speaker shall read the request of the President, or if the House is not in Session direct that the message be published in the Gazette.

However, the latest Uganda Gazette vol. C. XV11 No 39 does not reveal any document from Parliament.

Information privy to the Nile Post indicates that there have been consultations with the government legal advisor on the President's letter, which allegedly does not indicate the changes he wants to be effected.

But Ssemujju says the President has left them to guess what to do in the budget.

"I am actually thinking this is not about the budget but the fight for power. Why wouldn't he state what he wants," Ssemujju said.

While concerns range from the Shs750 billion re-allocation, others say the President's bitterness comes from the source of the money, which included debt servicing or treasury operations.

Several legislators are uncertain on where the errors are and who could be penalised.

However, many are concerned whether the president in exercising his duties is not overstepping his mandate and usurping the power of parliament in appropriating funds.