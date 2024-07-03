Zimbabwe/Kenya: Warriors Booted Out of Cosafa By Kenya

2 July 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZIMBABWE blew its chance of progressing to the semi-finals of the COSAFA Cup tournament after losing 2-0 to Kenya in their final Group B match.

The Warriors were favourites in the Group with six points after beating Comoros and Zambia, 1-0 and 2-0 respectively in the first two games.

However, Tuesday's defeat in the hands of The Harambee Stars left them in position three in the group separated by a goal difference between the top two teams Comoros and Kenya.

The semi-finals will be played by the top teams from the groups and one second-best finisher of the three groups.

Zimbabwe was affected by complacency in its match against Kenya and this saw them being reluctant to score, only to be punished by two second-half goals.

Commenting after the game, Warriors coach Jairos Tapera rued missed chances.

"A bad loss and I think it was a game of two halves.

"The first half was ours and I think we had a lot of opportunities we could have scored.

"If we had scored those we would have put the opponents under pressure.

"But I'm happy with the boys, they showed character and courage despite the two goals that we conceded," said Tapera.

