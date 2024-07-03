Morocco: Road Accidents Claim 16 Lives in Morocco's Urban Areas Over Past Week

Rabat — Sixteen people were killed and 2,446 injured, 97 of them seriously, in the 1,790 road accidents that occurred in urban areas on June 24-30, according to the General Directorate for National Security (DGSN).

These accidents were mainly due to drivers' inattention, failure to give priority, speeding, failure to keep a safe distance and pedestrians' inattention, DGSN pointed out in a press release.

With regard to the control and repression of traffic offenses, the security services drew up 41,248 tickets, 7,168 reports submitted to the public prosecutor's office, while 34,080 transactional fines were collected, according to the same source.

The sums collected from these fines amounted to around 7.3 million dirhams, according to the statement, which also mentioned the impounding of 4,362 vehicles, the seizure of 7,168 documents and the withdrawal of 270 vehicles from circulation.