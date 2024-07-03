Morocco: Road Accidents Claim 16 Lives in Morocco's Urban Areas Over Past Week

2 July 2024
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Sixteen people were killed and 2,446 injured, 97 of them seriously, in the 1,790 road accidents that occurred in urban areas on June 24-30, according to the General Directorate for National Security (DGSN).

These accidents were mainly due to drivers' inattention, failure to give priority, speeding, failure to keep a safe distance and pedestrians' inattention, DGSN pointed out in a press release.

With regard to the control and repression of traffic offenses, the security services drew up 41,248 tickets, 7,168 reports submitted to the public prosecutor's office, while 34,080 transactional fines were collected, according to the same source.

The sums collected from these fines amounted to around 7.3 million dirhams, according to the statement, which also mentioned the impounding of 4,362 vehicles, the seizure of 7,168 documents and the withdrawal of 270 vehicles from circulation.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.