Rwandan Engineers' Body Gears Up for Global Summit in Kigali

The Rwandan engineering community is gearing up for the Global Engineering Conference (GECO), a first to be hosted by a sub-Saharan nation.

Organised by the Institution of Engineers Rwanda (IER) in collaboration with the Federation World of Engineering Organizations (WFEO), the global meeting will take place from October 15 to 18, at the Kigali Convention Centre and is expected to set the tone for forging connections for future collaborations.

GECO is the world's premier global engineering forum, offering a great platform to facilitate the exchange of cutting-edge knowledge, skills, innovations, and solutions within the diverse engineering disciplines.

The summit, themed "Engineering Innovations for A Sustainable Future" will bring together over 1,000 participants, including representatives from engineering associations, academia, policymakers, regulatory bodies, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators driving technological advancements, among others.

It will focus on sustainability, resilience, and inclusivity, display research, technologies, and projects in various engineering disciplines, and foster networking opportunities for professionals, policymakers, and industry leaders to promote partnerships and collaboration.

According to Jimmy Gasore, the Minister of Infrastructure, the event is timely given the importance of engineering expertise in shaping the future of the engineering field in line with the global challenges and the latest technological advancement.

"It will serve as a powerful catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and knowledge exchange. It is also a platform for sharing research, fostering collaborations, promoting professional development, and facilitating industry engagement through a collaborative approach."

This was reiterated by Mustafa Shehu, the president of WFEO, who anticipated that the event will be spectacular as experts from all around the world will assemble to deliberate on solutions to global challenges using engineering and innovation.

"The conference provides a valuable platform for engineering practitioners from around the world to share best practices, explore emerging technologies, and forge partnerships that will accelerate our collective efforts towards a more sustainable and equitable world."

Key discussion points

Organisers noted that participants will delve deep into discussions revolving around Sustainable Development Goals including smart and resilient cities, urban planning, transportation infrastructure, sustainable architecture, and disaster resilience.

Including also; engineering solutions for climate resilience, climate adaptation strategies, mitigation technologies, renewable energy technologies, energy efficiency, and electrification strategies for underserved communities, as well as water security.

Central to the meeting is how to drive STEM education, especially skills development for the engineering workforce on the continent.

Steven Sabiti, Executive Secretary of the Institution of Engineers Rwanda, said GECO comes at a time when there have been tangible results of years-long efforts to drive a mindset shift on the Rwandan market to understand and employ regulated and compliant engineers.

This, according to him, aims to embed professionalism in the engineering industry's contribution to the socio-economic transformation of the country.

Participation and exhibition

Sabiti called upon exhibitors and other partners to be part of the conference through sponsorship under different categories and exhibitions by registering in large numbers.

The available categories include Bronze with a sponsorship of $20,000, Silver at $30,000, Gold at $40,000, and Platinum at $50,000. For more information about sponsorship packages, visit the website here.

The conference will feature spacious exhibition spaces where companies, research institutions, and start-ups can display their latest innovations, technologies, and projects.

The four-day exhibition will give participants opportunities to explore new developments in engineering, forge partnerships, and collaborate on future initiatives.

Additionally, special networking events will be happening within the exhibition area to facilitate interactions between exhibitors and attendees.

The summit will also feature field visits to offer first-hand insights into real-world applications of engineering principles and technologies, as well as opportunities to engage with local communities and stakeholders.