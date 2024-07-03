Rwanda: RPF Promises to Construct Modern Ports On Lake Kivu

Three modern ports are set to be constructed on Lake Kivu to improve transportation and navigation on waters as per FPR-Inkotanyi manifesto 2024-2029.

The ruling party says it will construct three ports along Lake Kivu in Rusizi, Karongi and Rutsiro districts in line with applying modern technology in transforming the life of Rwandans and accelerating sustainable economic growth.

According to the Auditor's General Report 2023, the four ports which were planned to be constructed, under Lake Kivu Water Transport Project (KIVU WTP), during the National Strategic Transformation (NST1) were delayed and were not completed on time due to "material weaknesses in the initial study."

Presently, Rubavu Port is completed but has yet to be inaugurated as more preparations are underway, according to Prosper Mulindwa, the Mayor of Rubavu.

The Auditor's report shows that the construction of Rubavu and Rusizi Ports will cost the government over $12 million.

Initially, the National Strategic Transformation targeted to construct the four ports on Lake Kivu, including the one fully completed in Rubavu, which local residents from Western province consider as a game changer when they're all completed and become operational.

"Constructing such modern ports is very important in terms of business and easing navigation on Lake Kivu," Alice Uwituze, a business woman in Karongi told The New Times.

"It will help the two countries [Rwanda and DR Congo] improve cross border-trade through water as a lot of goods cross into Goma town."

For Gadi Niyonzima, a businessman who supplies building materials in Rusizi or Rubavu town via Lake Kivu, "ferries deserve good ports on Lake Kivu as business and tourism is booming."

He said: "There are a lot of ports which are very old."

"Modern ports should have all facilities like the ones we see in foreign countries since the country is developing swiftly, so having modern facilities is essential to us," he added.