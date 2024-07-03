Rwanda: Here Is Why I Will Vote for Kagame in July Elections

opinion

On Tuesday, June 25th, the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi) hosted a presidential campaign rally for its candidate, Paul Kagame, in the capital city of Kigali, in Nyarugenge District.

RPF supporters enthusiastically turned the rally into a celebration of their chairman, who led the liberation struggle and the campaign against the Genocide against the Tutsi, Rwanda's transformation, and who works tirelessly in reclaiming "the dignity we deserve" both as Rwandans and Africans.

Upon leaving the exciting rally, a journalist asked why I personally supported Paul Kagame for Rwanda's presidency. Indeed, there are many reasons to support a leader who represents hope for the people of Rwanda and Africans, but I singled out three.

Thanks to Kagame's leadership during the liberation struggle, I gained the right to enjoy full Rwandan citizenship, of which I was deprived.

Born and raised in a country where my grandparents and parents were decades-long refugees, I was constantly reminded that we belonged elsewhere. Yet, Rwanda was said to be too congested to allow us to live with fellow Rwandans.

With his comrades, Kagame made it possible for my parents and grandparents to regain their dignity and the possibility of being laid to rest in their country of birth.

Gone are the days when I would be described pejoratively as "Kampunji" ( little refugee) and be called names randomly in the streets as " muliya ngombe" (one who mourned cows ).

Today, my daughter can call a country her own unapologetically and enjoy the opportunities that being a Rwandan girl offers.

We support Rwanda's open policy for refugees and migrants because we know firsthand what it means to be one and have freedom of movement, the right to work, own property, start businesses, and open bank accounts in a safe country of asylum.

My support stems from the Chairman's dedication to upholding liberation ideals despite the RPF's shift from a liberation movement to a political party, notably, unity and inclusive politics.

Recognizing that Rwandans have borne the highest cost of divisive politics, Kagame has made unity the cornerstone of the country's reconstruction and economic development since the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

He has focused on promoting an inclusive identity through the "Ndi Umunyarwanda" (I am Rwandan) campaign and penalizing genocide ideology since taking office. His untiring efforts for Rwanda's journey of reconciliation and unity have not been in vain, and we have been living side by side for the last thirty years in search of a brighter future.

This is evident as shown by RPF's choice for consensual politics and power sharing in the executive realm and the Legislative

Rwanda's post-Genocide policies not only broke away from earlier systemic discrimination by granting access to education for all, but they also emphasised a disability rights-based approach and a supportive framework for disability inclusion in education and employment.

While Rwanda's homegrown policies significantly improved access to services and human development indicators, Postgenocide inclusion policies have empowered citizens to make decisions about their lives, particularly evident in Gacaca, where the community was deeply involved in vetting judges, gathering evidence, hearing cases, and delivering verdicts regarding genocide and associated crimes.

Kagame's commitment to inclusion is further demonstrated by his efforts to challenge the institutionalized discrimination Muslims had faced since December 24, 1963. He has given significant recognition to previously banned Islamic celebrations such as Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, now acknowledged as annual events.

I stand behind a leader who always honors women's pivotal role in the liberation struggle and is dedicated to addressing gender disparities and securing equal opportunities for women and girls.

The third reason I support Kagame is his ability to translate Pan-African ideals into tangible reality and take "Pan-African responsibility."

This is evident in his promotion of South-South and Triangular Cooperation, efforts to establish a unified African digital market, and contributions to promoting peace in the continent through multilateral operations and bilateral missions.

He has vigorously defended Rwandan and African rights and aspirations in international arenas. A proud African, he celebrates African achievements and deeds.

On July 15, 2024, I am committed to exercising my right to vote for a leader who demonstrates a strong commitment to prioritizing Rwanda, turning promises into tangible results, and advocating for fair and equal treatment both nationally and internationally.

The writer is an academic and co-founder of the University of Rwanda Centre for Conflict Management (CCM).