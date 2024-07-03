South Africa: Tumisho Masha Comes to Innocent Sadiki's Rescue After her Home Burns Down

Skeem Saam actress Innocent Sadiki has lost everything after her home tragically burned to the ground.

Sharing pictures and videos on social media, online users were shocked to see the devastation the fire had caused.

In an online post, Sadiki said thankfully no one was injured but did inform her fans that "we now have NOTHING!"

The tragic turn of events saw strangers reaching out and offering their help. Former Isidingo actor Tumisho Masha chipped in as well to make sure the family got a decent night's rest.

Sharing her appreciation on X (formerly Twitter), Sadiki wrote: "Thank you @TumishoMasha. My kids went to bed with pyjamas tonight.

"You rushed to the shops to get necessities for my kids and hubby. They went to bed like everything is normal even when the situation is so terrible. I appreciate you my brother."

Tumisho responded: "Love you guys."

In a follow-up post, the actress thanked everyone for their help and urgent responses. "Let me take this time to thank you my friends on X for your urgent response.

"Your love, prayers, donations and support means the world to me and my family. May God bless all of you. I'm lost for words."

While chatting to SowetenLive, Sadiki said she and her husband received a call to say their Fourways home was on fire.

Her two children and a helper were in the house when it caught alight at 2pm on Tuesday.

"My husband and I are fine but our children are the ones who are traumatised. My children are still processing what happened," she told the online publication.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated, she added.