South Africa: Rassie Erasmus Teases Irish Fans with 'He's in Your Head' Clip

3 July 2024
Fame Frenzy (Cape Town)

One thing about Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is that he's not about being subtle. While announcing the squad for the two-Test series with Ireland, he made a cheeky jab at Racing 92 owner Jacky Lorenzetti.

During an interview with French publication Midi Olympique, Lorenzetti said Siya Kolisi wasn't "transparent" and was "overweight" following an injury which left him off the field for about two weeks.

To show the Racing 92 owner the middle finger, Rassie not only announced Kolisi as part of the Springbok squad to take on Ireland but also that he would be leading the team.

At a press conference, Rassie said: "Siya will be captain and Siya will play No6 and Siya's fit and Siya's got no injury and Siya's not fat and Siya's not transparent."

Now the Springbok head coach has Ireland on his radar. Using his X account to troll their long-time rivals, Rassie shared a clip of Springbok fans chanting Cranberries hit Zombie during the Springboks World Cup match against the Irish.

"The guys and ladies coming to Loftus, trust me it will be special! You will definitely hear and feel the passionate support of the Irish fans - it's amazing from my experience!!," he wrote.

The 1994 hit has the lyrics "In your head," which fans liken to Rassie playing head games with his opponents.

Following their game against Wales a few weeks ago, the Springboks sang a version of the song to him: "He's in your head, He's in your head...Rassie, Rassie, Rassie..."

Springbok supporters added comments to the post and put their full weight behind the national team.

And yes, there were also reminders to play fair: "Cant wait. @RassieRugby can you urge the fans to respect the opponents' kicker. Can't understand the new habit at Loftus to boo when the opponents kick for post. I don't want to associate with this behaviour."

Podcaster Rikus De Beer added his take on the song by dedicating the ode to Rassie ahead of South Africa's match against Ireland this weekend.

