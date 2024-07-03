South Africa: Cape Town Braces for Wet, Windy Weather - South African News Briefs - July 03, 2024

Cape Town Braces for Wet, Windy Weather

The South African Weather Service warned of a cold front that could result in heavy rain and showers over the Cape Town, Swartland, Stellenbosch, Drakenstein, and Overberg municipalities, reports News24. Authorities are on high alert following a warning of heavy rain and strong winds in Cape Town and surrounding areas. The heavy rain could also result in flooding in informal settlements and low-lying areas. There is also a risk of motor vehicle accidents due to wet roads and reduced visibility. The City of Cape Town has said that strong winds and heavy showers often lead to damaged infrastructure, resulting in many electricity service requests.

Murder Accused to Appear in Court for Mpumalanga Killing

Three suspects are scheduled to appear before the Kanyamazane Periodical Court in connection with the brutal murder of Bonisiwe Mabuza, a woman from Mpumalanga, reports IOL. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhuli stated that the accused are between 31 and 34 years old. Bonisiwe was reported missing by her family at the Kanyamazane police station. Her body was discovered on Monday, July 1, 2024, at the Luphisa graveyard in Pienaar, outside Nelspruit.

12 Kidnapping Victims Rescued by Police in 6 Months

In the past six months, police have rescued 12 kidnapping victims across the country, according to News24. The most recent rescue involved a 49-year-old Portuguese businessman who was freed in Johannesburg. Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said that the anti-kidnapping task team had been working tirelessly to locate the businessman, who was abducted from his business premises in Florida, Johannesburg on 24 June. Mathe said that in all 12 cases where victims were rescued, no ransom payments were made, crediting the expertise and capabilities of SAPS detectives, the crime intelligence unit, and collaboration with private security.

