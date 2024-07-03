Zimbabwe: Kadoma July Fest to Promote Domestic Tourism

The annual Kadoma July Festival, which is meant to boost domestic tourism in the city, returns to the Odyssey Hotel on July 19, courtesy of DTL Entertainment.

Killer T and Holy Ten will headline the event. Other musicians billed to perform are Enzo Ishall, Bling 4, Pintec and MC Trateey.

Event coordinator, Kudzaishe Matondo is hopeful that it will be a good festival.

"We are doing our best to promote Kadoma as a destination of choice through the arts," he said.

"The people of Kadoma are warm and hospitable and that is why we continue to host big events," he said.