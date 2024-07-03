Somalia: Somali President Visits Frontlines to Accelerate Operations Against Al-Shabaab

2 July 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — In a bid to intensify efforts to liberate the country from the clutches of Al-Shabaab, the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, recently visited the Wargaadhi area in the Middle Shabelle region.

The President, accompanied by military leaders, listened to reports on the achievements of the terrorists, the status of the government forces, and the short-term plan to liberate the remaining areas.

During the visit, President Mohamud reiterated the government's commitment to eradicating terrorism and restoring peace and stability in the region. He expressed his admiration for the bravery and dedication of the troops and encouraged them to continue their efforts to achieve the ultimate goal of a terrorism-free Somalia.

The President also emphasized the importance of collaboration between the government, military, and local communities to effectively combat the threat posed by Al-Shabaab. He urged the troops to remain vigilant and proactive in their operations to ensure the safety and security of the Somali people.

The visit to Waragaadhi is part of President Mohamud's ongoing efforts to accelerate the liberation of the country from Al-Shabaab. The government's determination to root out terrorism and establish a peaceful environment for the Somali people remains unwavering.

