Zimbabwe: Pitso Mosimane Hypes Zimbabwean Football Players

3 July 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

Celebrated South African football coach Pitso Mosimane says Zimbabwean football players played a key role in his success as a coach in the Premier Soccer League.

Mosimane said this during an interview with veteran sportscaster Robert Marawa, on the Marawa Sports Worldwide show.

The former Bafana Bafana boss is regarded as one of the best coaches in Africa as he boasts of winning three CAF Champions League titles, one with Mamelodi Sundowns (2016) and two with Al Ahly (2020 and 2021).

Other than his dominance on the African Safari, Mosimane has won 5 South African Premier Soccer League titles and six Cup trophies.

Praised for giving foreign players a chance to play in the South African Premier Soccer League, Mosimane revealed how he would always rely on having Zimbabwean players in his team.

"I used to raid Zimbabwe from Khama Billiat to Cuthbert Malajila, Method Mwanjali, Kuda Mahachi and others.

"You know what I used to do my pre-season there in Zimbabwe and when I go there I would play CAPS United, Highlanders and Dynamos.

"I would always play those and people don't know why, it is because there is talent in Zimbabwe.

"If I am to have a Premier League team right now which is not one of the giants, I will go to Zimbabwe for pre-season, play those big three, trust me I will come with one or two players which I will eventually sell to Sundowns, Pirates or Chiefs," said Mosimane.

