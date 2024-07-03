Zimbabwe: Ritual Killers On the Loose As Body Found With Missing Facial Skin, Genitals

3 July 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

IN a gut-wrenching case of ritual killing, the body of an unidentified male adult was found floating on Mazowe dam Monday with facial skin removed and private parts missing.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the suspected murder and has since launched a manhunt for the killers.

"Police in Mazowe are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of suspected murder in which the body of a yet to be identified man was found floating in water at Mazowe dam on July 1, 2024.

"A stone was tied to the victim's waist using a rope and the body had a stab wound on the chest. Facial skin and private parts were missing," said police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

ZRP is appealing to anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of the suspects to report at any nearest police station.

