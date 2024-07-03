Uganda: Go for the Big Fish Too, Minister Defends Lubigi Evictions

The Minister for Water and Environment, Sam Cheptoris, has defended the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) on the ongoing operations against people encroaching on wetlands.

Cheptoris warned that the government will not tolerate any impunity in the destruction of the environment and those found to be perpetrating this will be punished most severely.

The minister also tasked NEMA to equally go for the 'big fish' referring to the untouchables especially government officials, rich people among others that have encroached on wetlands.

"So, the message must sent to Ugandans that doing things with impunity must stop and we are saying enough is enough, people must leave wetlands," Cheptoris said.

He was speaking during a formal send-off for the Executive Director (ED) of the National Forestry Authority (NFA), Tom Okello in Kampala.

While at the send-off dinner, the outgoing ED, Tom Okello tasked the incoming boss to take up the challenge on fighting the individuals who target gazetted forests for their selfish interests.

"We are noticing that there are people who are too greedy, they have appetite which cannot be satisfied for land, for money and they resort to targeting government gazetted land and we need to address this"

He also urged his successor to prioritize forestry management and focus on a holistic, organizational and financial sustainability approaches to sustain forestry resources in the country.

The out-going executive director, Tom Obong Okello, concluded his six-year tenure having joined NFA in July 2018.

Okello also emphasised on a need to improve forest reserves management, address illegal activities, garner stakeholder support, increase tree planting, and enhance staff welfare.

He also highlighted some of the remarkable achievements, leaving the NFA stronger and more resilient.