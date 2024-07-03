Rwanda: Chryso Ndasingwa Back to Stage After Selling Out 'Wahozeho' Concert

3 July 2024
The New Times (Kigali)

Gospel musician will be back to the big stage for the first time since selling out 10,000-seater BK Arena when he launched his debut album 'Wahozeho' in May.

The newbie in the gospel music scene will now lead the worship performance at Rwanda Apostolic visit which will be held at Kigali Serena Hotel on July 4.

The apostolic visit was organized by Remnant Christian Network (RCN) Global, an interdenominational, non-denominational apostolic ministry with the mandate of restoring the apostolic order and Christianity. The ministry was founded in December 2006, led by Nigerian Apostle Arome Osayi.

Osayi was invited at the event by the ministry of students from African Leadership University.

The apostolic visit will also serve as a source of encouragement, support, and direction for the church, helping it to fulfill its mission and purpose effectively.

Yves Ndanyuzwe, the host of the event, told The New Times that Ndasingwa was chosen to lead the worship, having cemented his name in the gospel music as witnessed during his concert at the sold out BK Arena despite his cool but influential profile in the industry.

"We invited him because he is a good gospel musician whose songs are changing Christians spiritually," Ndanyuzwe said in an interview.

Ndasingwa is increasingly enjoying the gospel music spotlight thanks to his hit songs like 'Wahozeho,' 'Niwe,' 'Ndakwihaye', 'Byararangiye' and 'Ntajya Ananirwa' to name a few.

