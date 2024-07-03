Southern Africa: Nyusi Commends Tanzania, SADC

PRESIDENT Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique has expressed his gratitude to Tanzania and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), for their crucial role in restoring peace in Northern Mozambique.

Speaking during his three-day state visit to Tanzania, President Nyusi acknowledged the significant contributions made by the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), which include Tanzanian troops, in combating terrorism and bringing stability to the region.

"In 2021, the situation in Mozambique was very dire due to terrorism, but we have seen positive results. Villages are starting to see people returning," President Nyusi stated.

"This war is tough because terrorists are mobile, so we are very grateful to the SAMIM forces for ensuring peace is restored in Mozambique." Highlighting the collaborative approach of the SADC, President Nyusi emphasized that African problems should be solved by Africans.

"The way SADC has decided to work; African problems should be solved by Africans themselves. Therefore, Africans should be the ones to bring solutions," he said.

Also read: New push for cashew sector

"The people of Mozambique will never forget Tanzania's contribution." President Nyusi praised Tanzania's participation in the SAMIM forces and its efforts in restoring security in and Mozambique was valued at 57.8 million US dollars, but it decreased to 20.1 million US dollars last year.

The two leaders agreed to investigate the causes, specifically based on security issues or unrecorded transactions.

Regarding investment, President Samia noted that two investors from Mozambique have created 650 jobs in Tanzania, and 16 Tanzanian investors have invested in Mozambique.

Another topic discussed was the opening of the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), where Mozambique is a participating country and President Nyusi will officiate the fair.

The leaders agreed to increase cooperation, particularly in connecting their countries with other African nations. President Nyusi mentioned plans to enhance transportation and logistics between Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Zambia, which President Samia supported as a way to help unite Africa.

In the energy sector, the leaders agreed to collaborate as part of the Southern Africa Power Pool, which serves the entire Southern Africa region. Cooperation in the health sector was also discussed. President Samia remarked on the historical ties between

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Southern Africa Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tanzania and Mozambique, noting that their relationship existed before independence. The friendship between the two countries was solidified by the founders, Edward Mondlane and Julius Nyerere, who united them during their struggle for independence from colonial rule.

Diplomatic relations began in 1977 with the signing of an agreement to form the Joint Permanent Commission, which has addressed issues such as trade, investment, transportation, immigration and agriculture, according to her.

In addition to these ties, President Samia highlighted the cooperation between their political parties, FRELIMO and Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), including a leadership school in Kibaha. President Samia thanked President Nyusi r his support when she assumed office, along with other neighbouring presidents who guided her.

President Nyusi expressed gratitude for the invitation to visit Tanzania. "We are here to gain experience and recognize Tanzania's significant contribution to our independence," he said.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening business and investment cooperation, noting the shared borders and the need to work together to boost their economies.

They discussed the importance of infrastructure, including the Umoja Bridge connecting the two countries and the potential for building roads to connect Africa, honouring the vision of their founding fathers.

Cooperation in the energy sector, including solar energy, was also highlighted, with upcoming projects to enhance collaboration.