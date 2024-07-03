Tanzania: President Samia Makes Minor Cabinet Reshuffle, Appoints New Taxman Czar

3 July 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Leyla Marey

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has made a minor reshuffle in her cabinet as well as appointing the new Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) Commissioner.

The changes were announced on Tuesday night by the Chief Secretary Ambassador Dr Moses Kusiluka, according to a statement issued and signed by the acting director of Presidential Communications, Ms Sharifa Nyanga. Dr Selemani Jafo, who was serving as the Minister of State in the Vice President's Office responsible for Union and Environment Affairs, has been named new Minister for Industry and Trade. He goes to fill the void left by Dr Ashatu Kijaji who has been transferred to the Vice President's Office (Union and Environment).

The statement added that the Head of State has appointed Engineer Yahya Samamba as the new Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Minerals.

Previously, he served as the executive secretary of the Mining Commission. Engineer Samamba replaces Mr Kheri Abdul Mahimbali, who will be reassigned to other duties.

His technical expertise in mining is anticipated to drive progress and innovation in the mineral sector. On the other development, Mr Yusuph Juma Mwenda has been appointed as the new Commissioner General of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).

Prior to this, he served as the Commissioner General of the Zanzibar Revenue Authority (ZRA).

Mr Mwenda's extensive experience in revenue collection is seen as crucial for strengthening Tanzania's fiscal policies and enhancing revenue generation. He takes over from Mr Alphayo Kidata who has been an advisor to the President.

