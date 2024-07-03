South Africa: DA Appoints George Michalakis As Chief Whip in the National Assembly

3 July 2024
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By John Steenhuisen MP - Leader of the Democratic Alliance

The DA congratulates George Michalakis on his appointment as the party's new Chief Whip in the National Assembly, succeeding Siviwe Gwarube, who has served as Chief Whip of the Official Opposition since 2022 and will be sworn in as the country's new Minister of Basic Education tomorrow.

George Michalakis, an admitted attorney of the High Court and seasoned politician, has been a Member of Parliament in the National Council of Provinces for the Free State from 2014 to 2024. He previously served as a Councillor for the Lejweleputswa District Municipality from 2011 to 2014.

George is a distinguished Parliamentarian known for his passion and commitment to advancing our nation. We wish him the best of luck in his new role.

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.