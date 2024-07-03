South Africa: DA Appoints George Michalakis As Chief Whip in the National Assembly

press release

The DA congratulates George Michalakis on his appointment as the party's new Chief Whip in the National Assembly, succeeding Siviwe Gwarube, who has served as Chief Whip of the Official Opposition since 2022 and will be sworn in as the country's new Minister of Basic Education tomorrow.

George Michalakis, an admitted attorney of the High Court and seasoned politician, has been a Member of Parliament in the National Council of Provinces for the Free State from 2014 to 2024. He previously served as a Councillor for the Lejweleputswa District Municipality from 2011 to 2014.

George is a distinguished Parliamentarian known for his passion and commitment to advancing our nation. We wish him the best of luck in his new role.