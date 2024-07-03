Sudan: TSC Member, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces General Al-Atta Praises Saf Victory in Omdurman

Omdurman — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces (SAF), Lieutenant General Yassir Al-Atta, saluted the officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers of the Armed Forces in the Omdurman Military Area, and congratulated the forces and the Special Action Forces in the western sector of Omdurman, on the victories they achieved today, Tuesday.

When addressing the officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers of the Omdurman Military Area, in the presence of President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, His Excellency affirmed the readiness of the forces in Omdurman Military Area to move towards the areas of inflamed conflicts in the various regions of Sudan, revealing that this force is fully prepared to clean up the capital of the bastards of the rebellion, stating that war is a "One day for you and another day against you," indicating that the armed forces will not rejoice over victory and will not be shaken by defeat.

He added, "Our confidence in our people and our army will not be diminished. He said that victory will be with the armed forces, praising the Sudanese people's rally around their armed forces in defense of territory and honor."