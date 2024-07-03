Ethiopia: Keep Fighting the Good Fight Against Climate Change

editorial

Ethiopia is putting forth its utmost effort to address climate change, mitigate the adverse consequences of climatic variability, and contribute its share to green growth and the green economy.

Mainly, by initiating and implementing various policies and strategies, such as the Climate Resilient Green Economy (CRGE) Strategy and the Green Legacy Initiative, among others, and investing hugely in clean energy projects that are central to averting climate change related challenges, the people and government of Ethiopia are working diligently.

Accordingly, as a result of the persistent endeavors carried out over the past five years, essentially, in its Green Legacy Initiative, Ethiopia is witnessing encouraging progress. Following the annual all-embracing reforestation programs that were being implemented over the last five consecutive years, it has been possible to bring about tangible results in rehabilitating degraded lands and increasing the nation's forest cover.

As various reports indicate, during the last five years of the Green Legacy Initiative, more than 32 billion tree seedlings were planted across the nation. Ethiopia's forest cover has improved greatly as a result. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D) revealed the good news recently at the pre-launch program of the Green Legacy. He said the encouraging activities of the last few years have brought about concrete results. Ethiopia's forest cover has stood at 23.6 percent mark in 2023 from a17.2-percent in 2019.

Enunciating a plan to plant 7.5 billion seedlings in this year's major rainy season, the Premier emphasized the need for further strengthening and sustaining the efforts so as to rehabilitate degraded lands, re-green Ethiopia, and promote a green climate-resilient economy. The result of such endeavors knows no bounds.

Concurrent with its Green Legacy Initiative, Ethiopia has also devised a long-term net-zero and climate-resilient 2050 strategy, and is working to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, which will enhance its ability to plan for de-carbonization of the economy. In the same way, it is investing hugely in developing its untapped water resources and promoting clean energy, not to mention the Abbay Hydroelectric Dam.

Noticeably, Ethiopia understands the growing burden of climate change and its devastating impacts. Further, it realizes the unparalleled burden that developing countries have to shoulder.

It is an open secret that these days, the threats of climate change are increasing at an alarming rate and are felt among the global community. At present, it is common to learn about unequalled incidents and experience which has a direct bearing with the impacts of climate change such as shifts in temperature and weather patterns, increased rainfall, extreme floods and droughts, and many more calamities.

The situation is worsening and devastating when it comes to developing countries that have the least capacity to invest in adaptation measures.

Considering this, Ethiopia is working determinedly to promote climate change adaptation mechanisms not only within its own territory but also in its neighboring countries. By doing so, it is playing an exemplary role in initiating and implementing ambitious climate change activities to prevent climate change and minimize the burden of the problem. It will further strengthen its efforts and apply every means to contribute to reducing global carbon emissions to net zero because each and every effort can make a big difference.