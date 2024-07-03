Sudan Ambassador to Ethiopia Meets Country UNHCR Representative in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — A delegation from the Sudanese mission in Addis Ababa, led by Ambassador El-Zein Ibrahim, held a meeting today, July 2, 2024, with the country representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Ethiopia, Mr. Andrew Ambuguri, in the presence of the UNHCR's Protection Officer. During the meeting, Sudan delegation held a lengthy video conference conversation with the field UNHCR representative and supervisor of the Olala and Komer camps in the Amhara region about the comprehensive conditions of Sudanese refugees in terms of security, shelter, food and medicine. The ambassador conveyed to the UNHCR Country representative the decision of the Sudanese Emergency Committee headed by the Minister of Finance, which was formed after some refugees announced their desire to return voluntarily.

The ambassador also stressed the need to protect refugees, pay attention to vulnerable groups, and combat diseases in the rain fall season. BH/BH