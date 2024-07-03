Somalia: Ethiopia, Somalia Agree to Pursue Dialogue

3 July 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By YESUF ENDRIS

ADDIS ABABA — The foreign ministers of Ethiopia and Somalia have agreed to pursue dialogue to resolve their issues and ensure regional stability, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) announced.

In a press release issued yesterday, the MoFA detailed the deliberations between Ethiopian Foreign Affairs Minister Taye Atske- Selassie and Somalia's Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, facilitated by the Turkish government.

The statement noted that the ministers met in Ankara and had a candid, cordial, and forward-looking exchange concerning their differences, exploring perspectives towards addressing them within a mutually acceptable framework.

Both Ethiopia and Somalia reiterated their commitment to the peaceful resolution of differences and expressed their appreciation to Türkiye for its facilitation and constructive contributions. They also expressed gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for initiating this dialogue.

The two ministers agreed to meet again in Ankara on September 2, 2024, for a second round of discussions, the release remarked.

