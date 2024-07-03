Ethiopia: Addis to Warsaw Connectivity Elevates Partnership

ADDIS ABABA — The commencement of the direct flight from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to Warsaw, Poland, elevates the socio-economic and people-to-people partnership between the two nations, it was stated.

The Ethiopian Airlines Group announced the start of the direct flight between Addis Ababa and Warsaw on Monday.

Delivering an opening speech at the inaugural ceremony, Mesfin Tassew, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO said that Ethiopian is celebrating its inaugural flight to the historic city of Warsaw, Poland, home to the largest castle in the world, the Malbork Castle.

Mesfin also noted, "Our two countries have built strong economic and diplomatic ties, fostering collaboration in various sectors including trade, tourism, and cultural exchange. This new route will further strengthen our bilateral relations, opening new avenues for cooperation and growth."

The CEO further mentioned that Warsaw will be Ethiopian Airlines' 24th destination in Europe and more than 135 destinations globally, adding, "This expansion marks a significant milestone in our continuous efforts to connect Africa to the rest of the world, enhancing our global network and facilitating the movement of people and goods across continents."

"Our expansion into Warsaw is a testament to our belief in the immense potential of Poland and its thriving economy," Mesfin stated.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Pollish Ambassador to Ethiopia Przemyslaw Bobak stated that such direct flights connect people. "This type of connection brings societies closer together, including ordinary people, politicians, artists, and the business community."

The ambassador also acknowledged the existing partnership between the two countries. "We have always been very good friends, and our political, economic, and people-to-people contacts are positive. The flight will help us make it even stronger."

Speaking of people-to-people relations, Ambassador Bobak mentioned that Poland has many good universities and foreign students who are skillful and competitive. "Those who want to deepen their academic knowledge in our academic institutions are welcome to join them."

He added that the Polish Government offers special scholarships for second-degree students. "There are many young Ethiopians who apply and are able to get this scholarship."