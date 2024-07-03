Somalia: Turkey Brokers Hlgh-Stakes Talks to Ease Somalla-Ethlopla Marltlme Dlspute

In a high-stakes diplomatic intervention, Turkey has brought the foreign ministers of Somalia and Ethiopia together in Ankara to try and mediate an ongoing dispute over a contentious maritime agreement between the two East African neighbours.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan hosted his counterparts from Somalia and Ethiopia - Ahmed Isse Awad and Taye Atske-Selassie Amde respectively - for private discussions to resolve the simmering tensions.

During the private talks in Ankara, the foreign ministers, facilitated by their Turkish counterparts, engaged in what the Turkish government described as "sincere discussions" to resolve the dispute comprehensively. Both sides reportedly expressed gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for initiating the mediation efforts.

A second round of discussions has now been scheduled for September 2nd, also in the Turkish capital, as the parties work to mend the frayed diplomatic relations between the two East African neighbours.

The foreign ministers briefed the media on the outcome of the talks in the late night hours of Tuesday, July 2nd, 2024.

The negotiations took place in the Turkish capital of Ankara, at the invitation of Minister Fidan.

The diplomatic standoff between Somalia and Ethiopia began in January 2024, when Ethiopia agreed to lease 20 kilometres of Somali coastline from the breakaway region of Somaliland in exchange for recognizing its independence. Mogadishu condemned the deal as illegal, expelling the Ethiopian ambassador and threatening to expel Ethiopian troops stationed in the country to fight Islamist insurgents.

The tensions have threatened to further destabilize the volatile Horn of Africa region, prompting Turkey - a key ally of Somalia - to intervene as a mediator.

Ankara has built strong ties with Mogadishu in recent years, providing security assistance, development aid and even establishing a military base in the country.

The high-stakes negotiations come at a critical juncture, with the simmering tensions risking a dangerous escalation that could have far-reaching consequences for regional stability.

With the talks now set to continue in the weeks ahead, all eyes will be on whether Turkey can broker a diplomatic breakthrough and help Somalia and Ethiopia find a mutually acceptable solution to their maritime discord.

The outcome of these negotiations could have significant implications for the future of relations between the two countries, as well as the broader geopolitical landscape in the Horn of Africa.