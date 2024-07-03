Uganda: Gen Muhoozi Hails Uganda-Ethiopia Ties

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces, has commended the military collaboration between the UPDF and the Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF).

He attributed this strong cooperation to the deep-rooted historical ties between Uganda and Ethiopia.

General Kainerugaba highlighted that this partnership has been bolstered by high-level visits and bilateral discussions among military leaders from both nations.

"The areas now known as Uganda and Ethiopia have been connected for the past 2,000 years. Historical records indicate trade with the Aksum empire as far back as 100 AD," he stated.

"Our relationship is built on blood and a shared history," he added.

As the Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations, General Kainerugaba made these remarks during a bilateral meeting with Field Marshal Birhanu Jula Gelelicha, Chief of General Staff of the ENDF, at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs (MODVA) Headquarters in Mbuya.

He emphasized the history of collaboration and mutual support between the UPDF and ENDF, influenced by their national interests and regional security concerns.

"We fondly recall our joint operations with our Ethiopian brothers in 1995 and 1996 against Bashir's Sudan Armed Forces and the Lord's Resistance Army. These operations, called Mwisho 1 and Mwisho 2, aimed to eliminate the LRA in South Sudan and support the SPLA," the CDF remarked.

Both countries have contributed troops to African Union and United Nations peacekeeping missions, particularly in Somalia through AMISOM and ATMIS.

General Kainerugaba praised the military training exchanges and invited ENDF officers to participate in UPDF courses in Uganda.

Field Marshal Birhanu expressed his eagerness to strengthen cooperation and explore new partnership opportunities.

"Together, we can continue to build on our shared history, deepen our mutual understanding, and work towards a brighter and more secure future for our nations and the region," he said.

The meeting was attended by senior UPDF and ENDF officers, including Lt Gen Charles Okidi, Commander of the UPDF Air Force; Maj Gen Jack Bakasumba, Chief of Joint Staff; and Maj Gen James Birungi, Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security.