Uganda: Stray Bullets Leave Two Badly Injured in Tororo

Two residents of Rulowo zone in Kisoko sub county Tororo district are currently nursing wounds after being hit by stray bullets.

Paulina Atyang , 47 and Olowo Desderio 18 were hit by the stray bullets while at their home on Tuesday morning as police tried to effect an arrest.

The two are admitted at Tororo hospital and specialist blaza hospital, respectively.

According to the victims, police reached their home at around 2am to arrest one, Desderio Olowo but since it was late, he refused to open the door in fear that the group could be wrong doers.

This prompted police to begin kicking his door and in the process, he began alarming, attracting locals' response.

In panic, police started shooting, leaving the two injured.

According to Bukedi South police spokesperson Moses Mugwe, police had gone for a lawful duty but met resistance from the locals who allegedly turned violent, pulling out pangas to attack the armed men.

"One of the locals attempted to disarm one police officer. This forced the armed officer to discharge, hitting the suspect and one other, " Mugwe said.

Atyang was hit in the stomach and Olowo in the back, injuring his spine code.

District leaders have condemned police's act, ordering for thorough investigations into the matter.

" This wasn't a capital offense. It was just a mere theft of a phone. There was no need of police going to the village at night. I call upon the police professional standard unit to come and investigate this matter to have a conclusive reports about this case," said John Okea, the district Chairperson.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said currently the village is experiencing cattle theft which has made locals to be on alert.

Okea wants the officer who shot the two to be arrested and prosecuted.

" It was police officer in the wrong for going into people's homes at night over useless issues. Therefore, the officer must be brought to book because he acted unprofessional."

However, police insist the victims were the ones on the wrong and upon conclusion of their investigations, they are most likely to be charged for obstructing police from doing its lawful duties.

Police equally condemn the act of violence warning the public to desist from such, as it can even lead to loss of lives.