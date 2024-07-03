Kenya: Senator Sifuna Rejects SRC Salary Hike for MPs

Nairobi — Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has rejected a salary increase proposed by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

In a recent circular published in the Kenya Gazette, the SRC announced salary raises for various State Officers, including Members of Parliament, Governors, Cabinet Secretaries, and Principal Secretaries.

However, Sifuna took to X on Wednesday to express his disinterest in the salary hike.

Under the new adjustments, all 349 Members of Parliament will see their salaries rise from Sh725,502 to Sh739,600, marking an increase of Sh14,098.

"I didn't ask for it. I don't need it. It's still money, in a country where many have no income," he said.

The government has since implemented the new salary scale starting July 1, 2024, a move Senator Sifuna criticized as poorly timed amid public calls for urgent austerity measures.

"I will not fight for 14k extra when the whole country says we need to lessen taxpayer burden. I don't want this 14k. Ikae," he said.

Despite President William Ruto's push for austerity measures and his recognition that the current Sh1 trillion recurrent expenditure hampers economic growth, the recommended pay hikes by the SRC suggest little change is imminent.

The pay hikes have sparked anger among Kenyans, particularly the youth, who have taken to the streets and social media to protest the government's mishandling of the economy, initially triggered by the now-withdrawn Finance Bill 2024.

The SRC recommendation surprised many, especially since they have been advocating for wage bill control, citing its inconsistency with revenue collected.

In April, the SRC hosted a three-day and third national wage bill conference, that sought the government's pledge to achieve a wage bill-to-revenue ratio of no more than 35% by 2028.