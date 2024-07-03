Somalia: Atmis Hands Over Key Somali Military Base to National Forces Amid Drawdown

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has officially transferred the control of the strategic Abdall Birolle Forward Operating Base (FOB) to the Somali National Forces (SMF), marking a significant milestone in the country's security transition.

This handover is the fourth of its kind as part of the Phase Three drawdown of ATMIS troops from Somalia, a process that has been unfolding since 2022.

The withdrawal of the AU mission's forces is being carried out in accordance with the United Nations Security Council's resolutions, which mandate the gradual drawdown of ATMIS personnel.

Presiding over the ceremony, the Deputy Representative of the African Union Commission (AUC) for Somalia, Siyuvile Bam, reaffirmed the AU's unwavering commitment to supporting Somalia's peace and security efforts, despite the transition.

"Somalia once provided sanctuary to freedom fighters from other African countries during their struggles for independence. It is our duty to reciprocate the support and sacrifices made by the Somali people for our own countries' freedom," Bam said.

The Abdall Birolle FOB has been a strategic buffer for the Kismayo International Airport, securing key supply routes to the surrounding areas since 2016. Its transfer to the Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF) is a testament to the progress made in bolstering the capacity of local security institutions.

Brig Seif Salim Rashid of ATMIS highlighted the successful joint operations against the Al-Shabaab militant group in the Jubaland region, which were carried out in cooperation with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and the Ethiopian Defence Forces (EDF).

"Operationally, we have achieved significant successes, greatly impacting the security situation in Kismayo," Rashid said.

To ensure the seamless continuation of operations at the Abdall Birolle FOB, the UN Support Office in Somalia provided the SNAF with essential equipment, including generators, water storage tanks, and water treatment plants.

The handover of the base comes as part of the broader drawdown of ATMIS forces, which is being carried out in three phases. In the Phase One drawdown, 18,586 troops were withdrawn on December 31, 2022, while in the Phase Two drawdown, 2,000 troops were withdrawn in September 2023 and June 2024.

The third phase of the ATMIS drawdown, which the Abdall Birolle FOB handover is a part of, aligns with the United Nations Security Council Resolutions 2628 (2022), 2670 (2022), and 2710 (2023). These resolutions mandate the withdrawal of 4,000 additional ATMIS troops by the end of June 2024.

The troop-contributing countries, including Kenya, Ethiopia, Burundi, Djibouti, and Uganda, have been deployed throughout South Central Somalia, covering various regions and providing support to the Somali security forces.

As ATMIS continues its phased withdrawal, the African Union Political and Security Council (AUPSC) has emphasized the importance of carefully harmonizing the exit strategy with the follow-on mission that will replace ATMIS, to ensure a seamless transition and prevent any security gaps.