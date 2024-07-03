Zimbabwe: Hero Mutsvunguma a Patriot Par Excellence

The late national hero Brigadier-General (Rtd) Romeo Daniel Mutsvunguma has been described by relatives and friends as a patriotic, loyal and selfless cadre who served his country with distinction.

Thousands of Zimbabweans who converged at the National Heroes' Acre yesterday, came not to grieve, but rather to celebrate, the life of one of the country's national heroes as he was laid to rest.

Relatives and colleagues described him as an unwavering cadre who dedicated his entire life to emancipating the country from the yoke of colonial bondage.

So jovial and energetic was the crowd they turned the funeral into a celebration of Brigadier-General (Rtd) Mutsvunguma's life and accomplishments.

Zanu PF affiliate organisations such as BoysDzamudara, Concord Young Women in Business, Young Women for Economic Development, Vapositori forED, among others, were singing and dancing to revolutionary songs in support of President Mnangagwa's Vision 2030.

Trinity Singers and the Anglican Church choir did not disappoint as they provided entertainment singing songs like "Zvose Zvatinazvo", "Mutikomborere", among others.

The group from rural Chikwaka area, Goromonzi District is made up of energetic youthful members led by Mr Richmore Jaravaza.

Such was the nature of Brigadier-General (Rtd) Mutsvunguma's contributions to the country's independence that they needed to be celebrated as he was laid to rest.

Some banners at the national shrine were inscribed: "Our dedicated National Security Cadre", "Zororai Murugare", "Brigadier General (Rtd) Mutsvunguma an illustrious son of the soil".

Some youths and women chanted revolutionary songs from the start of the burial proceedings to the end, as they paid their last respects to one of their liberators who sacrificed his life in service of his country.

By 9am, the multitudes including Cabinet ministers, Zanu PF Politburo members, Deputy Ministers, senior Government officials, and people from all walks of life had settled for the proceedings.

The gun carriage bearing the late Brigadier-General (Rtd) Mutsvunguma's body arrived at the National Shrine early with President Mnangagwa's motorcade right behind, marking the beginning of proceedings.

Pallbearers carried the casket draped in the national flag and placed it in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. After the President's eulogy, the casket was placed at the graveside and subsequently lowered into Brigadier-General (Rtd) Mutsvunguma's final resting place.

Those who worked with Brigadier -General (Rtd) Mutsvunguma and family members described him as a dedicated cadre who worked tirelessly to defend the country from erstwhile colonisers.

His close friend Brigadier-General (Rtd) Dannious Madanhi said the national hero was a cheerful and understanding person.

"He was very exemplary and disciplined in his conduct when carrying out his duties. We worked closely at the Zimbabwe National Army. He was a very understanding person in terms of logistics," he said.

Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Advocate Misheck Mugadza, said the national hero was very patriotic.

"We want to commend President Mnangagwa and the Politburo for conferring him national hero status because of his commitment and dedication to his country," said Minister Mugadza.

Family representative and brother to the late national hero, Mr Prince Mutsvunguma, described his brother as a dedicated man, both to his family and to national duty.

"He was a hero to the nation, family members, his wife, children and the surrounding community.

"To his daughters he was a fearless protector and to his sons he was a mentor and a real man. He groomed his children to be citizens of integrity. The late national hero loved his family dearly. He was a unifier. He took care of his parents and other family members. Through him we witnessed what love for family meant," said Mr Mutsvunguma.

His death, he said, was a great loss not only to his family, but to Zimbabweans at large. He expressed the family's gratitude to President Mnangagwa for bestowing his brother with the highest honour.

"He has left an indelible mark in the hearts of not only the Mutsvunguma family but the nation at large".

Zanu PF Central Committee member from Manicaland Cde Lucia Chitura said the national hero was a humble man.

"I worked with the late national hero in 2008 in Makoni district. He was a humble person who selflessly worked for the party with distinction," said Cde Chitura.

Zanu PF Manicaland provincial member from Makoni West constituency Cde Susan Makaruse described the late Cde Mutsvunguma as a loving and straightforward person.

Zanu PF Manicaland provincial member Cde Eunice Muhiwa said the late national hero was a God-fearing man.

"He was a God-fearing man who worked for the party and country with distinction," she said.