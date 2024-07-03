Zimbabwe: Gladiators Maintain Unbeaten Run

Wessly Madhevere hit a fine fifty to bring Gladiators a thrilling two-wicket victory over Scorpions, despite a remarkable eight-wicket haul by Nkosilathi Nungu in a National Premier League (NPL) fixture at Old Hararians Sports Club on Sunday.

It was largely a day for bowlers, as Malcom Chikuhwa led the Gladiators attack with three early wickets, after the Scorpions batting collapsed to 32 for eight wickets after going in first.

Of these, 18 were scored by the opening batter Takunda Madembo, who became Chikuhwa's third victim.

The last three batters gave their teammates a lesson in how to play, as they took the total to 117 all out -- Tafadzwa Bango slammed 25 off 19 balls, while Tatenda Murove at number 10 made the top score of 36, with the last man Tafara Chingwara contributing 15 not out.

Chikuhwa finished with five wickets for 26 runs in his nine overs.

Gladiators therefore had quite a small target, but without Madhevere, going in at number three, they would probably have lost their winning record in the competition this season.

Nungu caused havoc among the other batters, taking eight wickets for 51 runs, a very rare achievement in limited-overs cricket, bowling 8.1 overs.

Milton Shumba, with 20, was the only batter to give Madhevere much support, but he was caught off Nungu to become the fifth man out at 91.

He was the first victim of a hat-trick by Nungu, and three wickets in four balls, spread over two separate overs, that reduced Gladiators to 103 for eight.

However, Phase Mukabeta gallantly kept up his wicket while Madhevere kept his head and hit the winning boundary to take his score to 53 off 47 balls, including 11 fours.

Amidst great excitement Gladiators therefore completed their fourth victory in four matches, retaining their place at the head of the points table.

At Kwekwe Sports Club, Clive Imbayago again came good for Rainbow with an innings of 85 not out to take them to a five-wicket victory over Bulawayo Athletic Club in their NPL match.

BAC batted first and lost two early wickets, but Sean Phiri steadied the ship with 40.

This paved the way for a good attacking innings from Brandon James, who scored 77 off 66 balls and shared a sixth-wicket partnership of 110 with Palvin Ndlovu, who finished unbeaten with 40.

This took the final total to 244 for seven wickets in 45 overs.

This was not a particularly easy target for Rainbow, who lost their opening pair to Josh Mawire for 23 on the board.

Then the match began to turn, as Larvet Masunda with 46 was joined by Imbayago, who continued his fine recent form, and the pair added 102 for the third wicket.

Kuda Munyede scored a useful 35 and finally Victor Nyauchi chipped in with 23 not out which took Rainbow to victory with almost five overs to spare.

Imbayago faced 56 balls for his unbeaten 85, hitting 10 fours.

A superb century from Victor Chirwa brought NPL newcomers Rimuka their first victory of the tournament, as they beat Queens Sports Club in their own backyard by 35 runs on Sunday.

Nothing looked less likely than a win for the visitors, after fine bowling from Chris Mpofu, who took three early wickets, sent them reeling to 32 for four wickets after 12 overs.

But then Chirwa took over, helped by 41 from Nyasha Mayavo and 35 from Carl Mumba.

Chirwa attacked the bowling in fine style to score 104 off only 88 balls, his innings containing four sixes and six fours.

The later batters did little, but they reached the good total of 238 before the innings closed in the 42nd over.

Mpofu finished with four wickets for 41, and it was he who finally dismissed Chirwa.

Chirwa then turned his hand to bowling and, along with Mumba, quickly reduced Queens to 12 for five wickets, and then to 58 for six

At that stage the only batter to reach double figures was Dalubuhle Mboyi, but he found an unexpectedly good partner in Mpofu, and remarkably they kept Queens in the game with a superb partnership of 124 for the seventh wicket in 18 overs.

Even this was not quite enough to keep Queens up with the required run rate, though, although Mpofu made 66 off 58 balls.

Though Mboyi played well with 79 not out off 105 balls, Queens could reach only 203 for seven when time ran out on them and Rimuka were not to be denied their maiden victory.

Brief Scores:

Scorpions -- 117 all out in 27.3 overs (Tatenda Murove 36, Tafadzwa Bango 25, Takunda Madembo 18; Malcom Chikuhwa 5/26, Phase Mukabeta 3/44, Owen Muzondo 2/25)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gladiators -- 119-8 in 17.1 overs (Wessly Madhevere 53*, Lennox Chando 28, Milton Shumba 20; Nkosilathi Nungu 8/51)

Result: Gladiators won by two wickets

Bulawayo Athletic Club -- 244-7 in 45 overs (Brandon James 77, Palvin Ndlovu 40*, Sean Phiri 40; Ronak Patel 2/34, Victor Nyauchi 2/47, Munashe Chipoyi 1/23)

Rainbow -- 246-5 in 40.1 overs (Clive Imbayago 85*, Larvet Masunda 46, Kuda Munyede 35; Josh Mawire 2/39, Palvin Ndlovu 1/24, Admire Mupembe 1/41)

Result: Rainbow won by five wickets

Rimuka -- 238 all out in 41.5 overs (Victor Chirwa 104, Nyasha Mayavo 41, Carl Mumba 35; Chris Mpofu 4/41, Freedom Takarusenga 3/75, Petros Sithole 1/19)

Queens Sports Club -- 203-7 in 43 overs (Dalubuhle Mboyi 79*, Chris Mpofu 66, Freedom Takarusenga 12*; Carl Mumba 2/22, Victor Chirwa 2/33, Philimon Ndushu 2/42)

Result: Rimuka won by 35 runs