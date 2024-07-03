Zimbabwe: Manuel Sweeps the Board At Donnybrook

2 July 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Collin Matiza

Local champion rider Daiyaan Manuel swept the board during Round Four of the 2024 RK Fuels Bogwheelers Club National Motocross Championship series at Donnybrook Park Raceway on Sunday.

Manuel doesn't usually take any prisoners at Donnybrook and on Sunday he came out guns blazing and rode his bike as if he was possessed to emerge as the overall winner of the MX2 Class for the fourth time this season.

He left his nearest challengers Teriq Shelton and Cameron in the shed as they scrambled for the last two places on the podium, with second place going to the former.

Manuel has now tightened his grip on the MX2 Class and he is running away with the title, with two more rounds to go before this year's National Championship series winds down.

He said although the MX2 Class is already in the bag, he will give his best during the last two rounds of the series "as I've always done when I get on the back of the bike".

Veteran rider Doug Mellor was just in a class of his own in the MX1 Class in which he beat Manuel into second place.

After having been beaten into second place by Manuel in the MX2 Class, Shelton made amends in the 125cc Class, winning it ahead of Riley Rocher.

There were some exciting duels in the 85cc Class between Sebastian Wright, Kudzwai Chitsurura and nine-year-old Victor Nyamupfukudza.

And the top step on the podium went to Wright ahead of Chitsurura and Nyamupfukudza.

But Nyamupfukudza was not to be denied a top podium finish as he sailed to victory in the 65cc Class, leaving Chris Mufanechiya and Jayden Kerwin to settle for second and third place.

"What a good day for Victor today. I think he performed extremely well in the 85cc Class in which there was some stiff competition," said Victor's father and manager, Simbarashe Nyamupfukudza.

"It was plain sailing for him in the 65cc Class and to get two places on the podium is something else for him."

The top three places in the 50cc Class went to Riley of South Africa, Judah Sakupwanya and Omerod.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.