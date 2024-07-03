Zimbabwe: Manuel Sweeps the Board At Donnybrook

Local champion rider Daiyaan Manuel swept the board during Round Four of the 2024 RK Fuels Bogwheelers Club National Motocross Championship series at Donnybrook Park Raceway on Sunday.

Manuel doesn't usually take any prisoners at Donnybrook and on Sunday he came out guns blazing and rode his bike as if he was possessed to emerge as the overall winner of the MX2 Class for the fourth time this season.

He left his nearest challengers Teriq Shelton and Cameron in the shed as they scrambled for the last two places on the podium, with second place going to the former.

Manuel has now tightened his grip on the MX2 Class and he is running away with the title, with two more rounds to go before this year's National Championship series winds down.

He said although the MX2 Class is already in the bag, he will give his best during the last two rounds of the series "as I've always done when I get on the back of the bike".

Veteran rider Doug Mellor was just in a class of his own in the MX1 Class in which he beat Manuel into second place.

After having been beaten into second place by Manuel in the MX2 Class, Shelton made amends in the 125cc Class, winning it ahead of Riley Rocher.

There were some exciting duels in the 85cc Class between Sebastian Wright, Kudzwai Chitsurura and nine-year-old Victor Nyamupfukudza.

And the top step on the podium went to Wright ahead of Chitsurura and Nyamupfukudza.

But Nyamupfukudza was not to be denied a top podium finish as he sailed to victory in the 65cc Class, leaving Chris Mufanechiya and Jayden Kerwin to settle for second and third place.

"What a good day for Victor today. I think he performed extremely well in the 85cc Class in which there was some stiff competition," said Victor's father and manager, Simbarashe Nyamupfukudza.

"It was plain sailing for him in the 65cc Class and to get two places on the podium is something else for him."

The top three places in the 50cc Class went to Riley of South Africa, Judah Sakupwanya and Omerod.