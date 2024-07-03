Zimbabwe: 52 Diplomatic Missions Receive Operational Vehicles

Herald Correspondent

The Government has successfully implemented a comprehensive vehicle replacement programme, upgrading its entire fleet of operational vehicles for all 52 diplomatic missions.

This comes at a time, the Second Republic has successfully cleared a large portion of the US$48,5 million in outstanding salaries owed to foreign staff, leaving only US$6,8 million to be paid, as part of its commitment to improving the well-being of its diplomatic corps.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Deputy Minister Sheillah Chikomo last Thursday, told the Senate that the Government was working to improve diplomats' welfare, citing the successful implementation of a vehicle replacement programme launched in 2021.

"To date, the Ministry has managed to replace all representational vehicles and purchased new operational vehicles for the 52 missions.

"This is inclusive of the recently established missions. The Ministry is now buying additional utility vehicles for missions in line with the new Republic directive of a one mission concept," she said.

According to Deputy Minister Chikomo, the ministry has maintained a regular schedule of monthly salary and operational payments to missions since January 2021.

Nevertheless, she acknowledged that the operational budget has been constrained by the prevailing foreign currency scarcity in the country and the opening of five new missions in Belarus, Pakistan, Malabo, Dubai and Riyadh.

"Since the advent of the Second Republic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade owed salaries to Foreign Service staff amounting to about US$48,5 million by December 2020.

"The Ministry managed to pay off this debt by December 2022, and only US$6,8 million remained outstanding through a deliberate programme by the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion. This debt is still outstanding."

She also revealed that the ministry had heeded President Mnangagwa's directive to look into the real estate of the diplomatic missions.