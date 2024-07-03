Zimbabwe: When Common Aches of Winter Flu Are Not So Common

Health Buzz

Since the beginning of the year, the country has reported a spike in cases of flu-like illnesses, causing speculation that we could be experiencing a resurgence of the Covid-19.

Despite the assurance from the Ministry of Health and Child Care that the rise in cases is a result of seasonal influenza (flu), not Covid-19 or any other new virus, it is hard to convince people.

They still believe this could be something more sinister. Especially considering the reports of deaths that have been attributed to the flu that is circulating.

Many have asked: "What sort of flu kills a person?"

It seems unacceptable that a person could die from flu, particularly now that there are vaccines and other medications that were not available many years back.

But it is important to know that influenza outbreaks continue to pose severe health risks globally, including in Zimbabwe.

According to the World Health Organisation, seasonal flu is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses. It is common in all parts of the world.

While most people with the flu get better on their own, sometimes complications from the illness can be deadly for young children, especially those aged 12 months or younger, pregnant women or women who gave birth during flu season, adults older than age 65 as well as people with comorbidities.

Influenza can worsen symptoms of other chronic diseases. In severe cases, it can lead to pneumonia and sepsis. Statistics show that there are around a billion cases of seasonal flu annually, including 3 to 5 million cases of severe illness.

Globally, Flu causes 290 000 to 650 000 respiratory deaths annually.

Research estimates that 99 percent of deaths in children under five years of age with influenza-related lower respiratory tract infections are reported in developing countries.

While Zimbabwe has been reporting cases of seasonal flu over the past years, this year, there has been a noted increase in the numbers being recorded this year, hence the public outcry.

The spike coincided with the winter season, a time when respiratory illnesses are more common.

Symptoms of influenza include acute onset of fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, sore throat, runny nose and fatigue.

The WHO notes that there are four types of influenza viruses. -- A, B, C and D. Influenza A and B viruses circulate and cause seasonal epidemics of disease.

But flu can be prevented.

And the best way to prevent it is through vaccination.

For decades, safe and effective vaccines have been used across the world, Zimbabwe included.

Although immunity gained from vaccination wanes over time, the flu shot remains the best possible way to keep the bug away, especially for those at risk of flu complications.

In Zimbabwe, flu vaccines are available for those who need them although the price may be beyond the reach of many who pay for medical services out of their pockets.

But the vaccine needs to be taken before one gets the flu.

According to Public Health Adviser to the President, Dr Agnes Mahomva, the Government has maintained its routine surveillance of flu, and is not vaccinating for the virus.

"Note that when and if vaccines are given, they are usually given before the flu season to prevent the disease. Vaccines are not given to cure the disease. People should seek medical attention soon when flu symptoms get worse to avoid complications or to get complications treated on time. This is very important especially for the elderly, the very young and those with underlying medical conditions," she said.

Since the flu vaccine is not 100 percent effective, it is important to take measures to reduce the spread of infection.

As was the case during Covid-19 pandemic, hand hygiene is very important. It is recommended that people should wash their hands well and often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Experts also encourage people to avoid touching their faces as it helps keep germs away.

In addition, people should cover their coughs and sneezes, cough or sneeze into a tissue or the elbow and then wash their hands.

During flu season, it is recommended to avoid crowds.

The flu spreads easily wherever people gather so avoiding crowds during peak flu season lowers the chance of infection.

Said Dr Mahomva: "People must instead step up their home flu prevention and management measures such as drinking lots of fluids and resting when one has flu," she said.

But above all, there is need for continued awareness in communities to ensure that people understand the effects of flu and take the necessary precautions.

The Government should prioritise implementing effective prevention strategies that include promoting personal hygiene and encouraging early medical intervention.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care is expected to launch such an awareness campaign this week to educate the public on the flu virus.

Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Sleiman Kwidini said: "The current wave is a general flu virus and at present we are not vaccinating, but would like to make the public aware and to protect themselves. We have our team which should be starting awareness campaigns this week to remind people to prevent themselves from the flu."

Timely diagnosis and prompt treatment of flu cases can also help minimise adverse reactions and prevent severe complications.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The WHO, through the Global Influenza Programme and Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS), in collaboration with other partners, continuously monitors flu viruses and activity globally.

"WHO works to strengthen national, regional and global influenza response capacities including diagnostics, antiviral susceptibility monitoring, disease surveillance and outbreak response, to increase vaccine coverage among high-risk groups, and to support research and development of new therapeutics and other counter-measures," the global body said.

It is evident that there is a critical need to enhance measures to deal with the seasonal flu in Zimbabwe.

Firstly, there is need for enhanced surveillance and tracking systems to monitor flu outbreaks and identify areas requiring immediate intervention.

Additionally, investing in public health campaigns and education initiatives is crucial to raise awareness and encourage preventative measures such as vaccination, proper hygiene practices, and staying home when ill.

Enhancing measures to deal with the seasonal flu is not just a matter of improving individual well-being, but also preventing significant strain on the healthcare system and fostering a healthier, more productive society.