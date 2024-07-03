Zimbabwe: Praz Stresses Quality Work

Local companies should use affirmative action as a launch-pad to International markets, Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) chief executive officer, Mr Clever Ruswa has said.

Mr Ruswa's remarks come at a time when Government has prioritised local companies to carry the ongoing infrastructure development projects.

Mr Ruswa encouraged local companies to provide quality works adding that PRAZ will not hesitate to expose companies doing shoddy jobs.

"As the regulator we were directed to make sure that we instruct contractors that whenever they are having major contracts they should recruit their workforce from graduate trainees and interns from our tertiary institutions such that there are skills transfer," said Mr Ruswa.

"I heard they are doing that and we are happy with, we just encourage them to increase numbers of such. And for those local companies who are supplying materials and doing services, we emphasise quality works," he said.

He noted that local companies, especially those engaged in construction works for the smooth hosting of the SADC Summit, have been awarded a platform to market their products and services to international markets. President Mnangagwa's foreign policy has been configured towards economic diplomacy, and as the country hosts the regional summit there will be an industrial week where companies can make the most and showcase their products.

"If people don't produce quality work they will suffer from competition from competitors from outside, so this is an area where we are saying let's start from local industries, let them produce quality work, let them get the reputation," said Mr Ruswa.

"Through Africa Continental Free Trade Area, they will be known for their quality and they will expand their businesses. If they do shoddy jobs it becomes a problem because as a regulator we listen to the outcry from the public and we take that into consideration when we are advising procuring entities.

"But overall we are happy that the local companies have managed to meet the deadlines or let me say they are on course as they are preparing for the hosting of the SADC Summit."

Mr Ruswa also said they are in full support of the use of the local currency as a medium of exchange noting that contracting local companies boost the use of the local currency.