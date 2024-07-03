Zimbabwe: Govt Determined to Address Youth Plight

The Second Republic will continue to address challenges being faced by youths through availing various income generating projects, Zanu PF deputy secretary for youth affairs in the Politburo, Cde John Paradza said.

He said this at the Mashonaland West's Zanu PF provincial youth inter-district conference that was held in Chinhoyi on Saturday.

The Zanu PF youth inter-district meeting saw the leadership addressing issues affecting the younger generation with the youths advised to take advantage of empowerment programmes that have been rolled out by President Mnangagwa.

"We are here to thank you for rallying behind President Mnangagwa during the August 2023 harmonised elections where he won resoundingly. The meeting also provides a platform for you the youths to share your grievances, which include land tenure issues, mining rights and fishing permits. Let me assure you that the ruling party led by His Excellency President Mnangagwa, will address your plight. Youths are the backbone of the party and the nation at large, empowering you, means we have empowered the future," he said.

Cde Paradza, who is the Environment and Climate Deputy Minister, also handed, on behalf of the President, 12 000 chicks and vegetable packs to the youth.

"I was also given chicks and vegetable seed packs by the President to empower you. This is also meant to fight the scourge of drugs and substance abuse as it will keep youths occupied," he added.

Provincial youth chairman, Cde Tapiwa Masenda said there was need for transparency in land distribution amid revelations that some Government officials were sidelining youths in the process. Addressing the same gathering, Zanu PF provincial chairman, Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka called on youths not to squander projects support funds.

Zanu PF secretary for Information and publicity, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa said youths should grab numerous opportunities in the mining sector.