Zimbabwe: Nduna to Mobilise Funds for Zanu-PF

President Mnangagwa has appointed Cde Dexter Nduna to the position of chairperson for resource mobilisation and revenue generation for Zanu PF in the Central Committee.

Zanu PF Secretary General Dr Obert Mpofu confirmed the development, saying Cde Nduna will head the committee that will mobilise resources and create wealth for the party.

"He was appointed during last week's Central Committee meeting held at the party headquarters," said Dr Mpofu.

Speaking after his appointment, Cde Nduna hailed the party leadership for showing confidence in his capabilities.

"I would like to thank President Mnangagwa for according me the opportunity to mobilise resources for the party," said Cde Nduna.

His duties include conducting businesses that benefit Zanu PF and creating wealth for the party using mining, agricultural and business enterprises.

Cde Nduna is former Chegutu West National Assembly Member having served the constituency for two terms.