Kenya: Khalwale Asks President Ruto to Disband, Restructure Cabinet, Do Away With Prime Cabinet Secretary Office

Nairobi — Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has called on President William Ruto to disband and reconstitute the cabinet, citing their failure to perform their tasks as expected.

Senator Khalwale told the Senate Wednesday that a time had come for the President to crack the whip against underperforming officials.

The call comes at a time when Kenyans continue to call out the Cabinet Secretaries for failing to execute their mandate while amassing wealth using public coffers.

The Kakamega Senator also called for the elimination of offices that are not constitutionally mandated, including the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, the Cabinet Administrative Secretaries (CAS) offices, and the offices of the First Ladies

"Mr President disband offices outside the constitution including CAS, Prime Cabinet Secretary; It [the office] is not in the constitution," he said.

He also urged the President to further reconsider the position of his advisors whom he says have "misadvised" him on critical national issues.

He singled out President Ruto's Economic Advisor David Ndii as some of the people surrounding the President who need to be relived of their duties

"If advisors are useful, then what David Ndii is doing is not advise it is misadvise," Khalwale said.

Further, Khalwale called on the President to restructure the security organs by "firing people".

He pointed out that Inspector General of Police (IG)IG Japhet Koome should be among the senior security officials who needs to be kicked out of office.

IG Koome has in recent weeks come under scrutiny by the members of the public over the police handling of the recent anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests where police have been put on the spot for using excessive force and accused of arbitrary arrests and a wave of abductions.

President Ruto on Sunday told the nation in a televised media interview that his Cabinet "could have done better" in helping him run the affairs of the country.

When asked whether he had confidence in his Cabinet the President said that he would do "soul-searching" before making the decision on his current cabinet

"The Cabinet I have maybe could have done better and I am going to do soul searching on how we are going to move forward," he said.

The comment came after President Ruto pledged to take decisive action on the operations and runnings of his administration as he vowed to do better to serve Kenyans.