Zimbabwe: Twelve Students Injured After School Bus Collides With Goods Train

TWELVE students from Versatile College sustained injuries after a school bus they were travelling in collided with a goods train in Mutare.

The accident happened near Mupfumi Garage in the Willowton Industrial Area, Wednesday morning.

A tragic accident at Wilton Level Crossing in Mutare has left twelve schoolchildren injured after the bus they were travelling in was struck by a train.

In a statement, the National Railways of Zimbabwe said the students have been taken to hospital where they are receiving medical treatment.

"A bus carrying school children was hit by a train at the Wilton Level Crossing in Mutare this morning.

"Twelve pupils were injured and taken to hospital where they are receiving treatment. Our prayers are with them as they get on the road to recovery.

"Preliminary investigations indicate the bus driver failed to follow level crossing rules and tried to beat the train to the level crossing, resulting in the accident," said NRZ.

"The accident is a stark reminder to all drivers to exercise extreme caution and strictly adhere to road rules at level crossings."

A similar level crossing accident happened in Workington, Harare last Tuesday, killing one and leaving several others injured.