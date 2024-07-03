South Africa: Forging a Way Forward for South African Agriculture

analysis

To successfully achieve transformative outcomes in agriculture, state capacity should be reinforced. The various directorates in the government that run the land reform programmes must be bolstered. Also, corruption must be dealt with decisively so that the resources for land reform reach the intended beneficiaries.

Listen to this article 6 min Listen to this article 6 min Iph'indlela (where is the way)? Some among us probably had this question in mind after seeing the Cabinet composition of South Africa's seventh democratic administration. The splitting of the agriculture and land affairs portfolios into two distinct departments is one of the significant changes.

The views about the agriculture portfolio are mixed, judging from some social media posts.

But there shouldn't be a worry, in my view. Agriculture's potential enjoys universal recognition and its status as a growth propeller is embraced in a way that transcends sectoral interests. Specifically, the country's political leadership has a deep appreciation of the importance of agriculture in driving the rural economy, addressing poverty and creating job opportunities.

Much has also been written about the sector's untapped opportunities for unlocking growth and addressing racial inequities in its ownership. My contribution to the discourse includes the books, A Country of Two Agricultures, and Finding Common Ground: Land, Equity and Agriculture.

The enthusiasm for future growth opportunities in the sector has been shared by most stakeholders. This culminated in the drafting and publishing of the Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan (AAMP), which...