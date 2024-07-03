South Africa: Community Policing Forums Plead for Minister Mchunu to Counter Rampant Crime

analysis

Community policing forums, anti-crime activists and police unions want new Police Minister Senzo Mchunu to create an environment in which people can freely walk to church or the shops and children can play in the streets without being hit by stray bullets.

Senzo Munchu's appointment as police minister comes amid rising crime levels. According to the third-quarter crime statistics, between 1 October 2023 and 31 December 2023, a total of 7,710 people in South Africa were murdered.

Community policing forums (CPFs), anti-crime activists and police unions want Mchunu, who President Cyril Ramaphosa announced would take over from Bheki Cele, to improve crime intelligence capacity to combat gang violence, corruption, extortion, kidnappings, organised crime and the spread of illegal drugs and guns.

Stakeholders shared what they expect from the new minister.

Khayelitsha, Cape Town

The Khayelitsha Development Forum's (KDF's) concerns follow a recent mass shooting in which four people died, three of whom were minors, when gunmen entered a barber shop in Khayelitsha and opened fire on patrons.

Monde Nqulwana, the KDF acting chairperson, told Daily Maverick that they welcomed the appointments of Mchunu and Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Thembi Nkadimeng.

"KDF takes a keen interest in the two ministers and cautiously welcomes their appointment against the background that Khayelitsha has turned to be a murder capital. As a result, it is one of the most dangerous townships in the country due to mass killings.

"This needs a detailed...