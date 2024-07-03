Seychelles' Fair Trading Commission Unveils New Logo and Website for Better Connectivity

The Fair Trading Commission (FTC) has launched its new logo and website aimed at a gateway for customers in Seychelles to explore and connect with the institution.

At the launch last week, FTC's chief executive, Natalie Edmond, explained that the logo needed to be refreshed as the Commission has progressed and evolved over the years.

"It must be stated that if executed well, a logo has the ability to convey messages that will create lasting impressions. The Commission's logo radiates elements such as professionalism, transformation and passion. Identity and continuity are also keywords that have guided the careful crafting of the renewed logo and this categorically without a doubt resonates well with the duty of the Commission," she said.

The logo, designed by Archille Marimba, reflects the FTC's evolution, growth, and readiness to embrace the future while honouring 15 years of service.

Alongside the unveiling of its new logo, FTC also revealed its revamped website designed by Ben Valmont.

"Our new website is more than just a digital presence. It is a platform designed with our consumers in mind - user-friendly, informative, and reflective of our commitment to advocacy and ensuring fair competition," said the FTC's public relations officer, Emma Louise.

"It will serve as a gateway to explore our services, connect with us, and stay updated with the latest news and developments, education materials as well as an easy access to our complaint forms," added Louise.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Seychelles Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The FTC's website was launched in 2010, and since then it has been reviewed multiple times to ensure relevance and user engagement.

To meet the growing demand for clear, dependable, and timely information, the Commission enlisted a web designer to create a website that balances openness, user-friendliness, relatability, and accessibility.

The Commission says it aims to respond to the needs of all users, promoting informed decision-making and a sense of trust through the dissemination of vital information.

"With the plan to digitalise, and build an even better rapport with the public, stakeholders and businesses, the Commission has elevated the delivery of its services to another level, in line with the vision of its parent ministry and the government as a whole," said Edmond.

"As we launch this new website today, the aspiration of the Commission is that it cements the invaluable work and reputation constructed over its 15 years in existence," she highlighted.

Established in 2009, one of the main functions of the Commission is to investigate any complaint of alleged contraventions of the Fair Trading Act, of 2022 or refer any such complaint to another regulatory body.

It also carries out such market inquiry, inspection, monitoring or investigations into the conduct of enterprises as it may consider necessary to detect and prevent prohibited conduct.

FTC also cooperates with other regulatory bodies, consumer interest groups and other entities to enforce consumer protection and fair Competition, and provides information for the guidance of consumers regarding their rights and the responsibilities of enterprises.