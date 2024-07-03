Kenya's Economy Slows By 0.5pc to 5pc in Q1 of 2024

3 July 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Kenyan economy slowed by 0.5 percent to 5 percent in quarter one of this year, weighed down by decelerating growth in the construction as well as transportation and storage sectors.

The latest Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) Quarterly Gross Domestic Product Report shows that growth in the construction sector dropped to 0.1 percent in the three months to March 2024, down from a growth of 3 percent during a similar period in 2023.

"Cement consumption declined by 12.7 per cent to stand at 1,949.9 thousand metric tonnes from 2,234.2 thousand metric tonnes in the corresponding period of 2023," KNBS says in the quarterly report.

"The quantity of imported bitumen decreased from 25,482.6 metric tonnes recorded in the first quarter of 2023 to 17,237.8 metric tonnes in the period under review," it adds.

Similarly, transportation and storage sectors slowed to 3.8 percent compared to 6.6 percent during the review period.

"Electricity and Water Supply sector recorded a decelerated growth of 2.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2024 compared to a growth of 3.7 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2023."

However, agriculture, forestry, and fishing activities grew by 6.1 percent, followed by real estate (6.6 percent), financial and insurance (7 percent), information and communication (7.8 percent), and accommodation and food services (28 percent).

"Similar to the first quarter of 2023, agricultural production was vibrant in the corresponding quarter of 2024, owing to favourable weather conditions that supported crop and animal production during the quarter," the report continues.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.