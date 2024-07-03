Somalia: Somali Minister of Internal Security Meets Italian Ambassador to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

Mogadishu — Minister of Internal Security of the Federal Government of Somalia, General Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail, met with the Italian Ambassador, Pier Mario Daccò Coppi, to discuss the enhancement of bilateral cooperation between the two nations, particularly focusing on security matters involving the Somali Police Force.

The meeting, which took place at the Ministry of Internal Security, marked a crucial step towards deepening the existing ties between Italy and Somalia. The discussions centered around exploring avenues to strengthen the collaboration between the two countries in the security domain.

During the meeting, Minister Ismail and Ambassador Daccò Coppi exchanged views on the current security situation in Somalia and the role of international partners in supporting the Somali Police Force. They emphasized the importance of joint efforts to enhance security and stability in the region.

The Somali government has been actively working towards improving its security apparatus and enhancing the capabilities of its police force. The meeting with the Italian Ambassador is seen as a positive step towards achieving these goals, with Italy being a key partner in Somalia's development and security efforts.

The Ministry of Internal Security has been at the forefront of implementing reforms and initiatives aimed at strengthening the Somali Police Force and ensuring the safety and security of the Somali people.

The meeting with the Italian Ambassador is expected to pave the way for further cooperation in areas such as training, capacity building, and technical assistance.

The Italian Embassy in Somalia has been actively engaged in supporting Somalia's development and security initiatives. The meeting between Minister Ismail and Ambassador Daccò Coppi is a testament to the strong partnership between the two countries and their shared commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region.

As Somalia continues to make progress in its security and development efforts, the meeting with the Italian Ambassador is a positive development that underscores the importance of international cooperation in addressing the challenges faced by the country.

The enhanced bilateral cooperation is expected to contribute to the overall stability and prosperity of Somalia.