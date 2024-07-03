Uganda Golf Club to Host Wehat Tournament to Support Education

The game of golf is a true reflection of life. There are days that are very good, and there are days that can be very bad. There are as many highs as lows. Playing the game takes one through every emotion imaginable.

Yet at Uganda Golf Club this Friday will be a WEHAT-organised Charity tournament whose nominal purpose will be to transform the lives of less privileged children in the country.

This time round, golfers will be swinging to impact on the wider society. Whether they hack or not, the goal of bettering child education will be achieved on the course for as long as they play. Winning will be secondary, never mind that some colourful trophies will be there to be won.

Founded in 2020, the WEHAT Foundation is a Ugandan non-profit organization dedicated to creating a poverty-free and child-empowered society. Guided by the principles of equity, inclusion and accountability, the foundation focuses on five vital points; welfare, education, healthcare, advocacy and talent development.

Uganda Golf Club PR and Competitions secretary Derrick Muhumuza expressed his delight at the cause of Friday's competition.

"As the country's premier golf club, we appreciate the importance of education in building the society and as such, organizing this tournament is in out best interests...We shall also use the tournament to unveil Ladies Golf President Ms Doreen Mwesigye as the Patron of the WEHAT Education Fund. She has a passion for education having served on the board of UWESO."

There will be green fees of Shs 1 million for a gold team of four players with special benefits to come out of this and Shs 0.5 million for a silver team of four players with its own benefits. Individuals will pay Shs 60,000.

WEHAT Team Leader Musa Abdul Rugumayo noted that the goal is to raise Shs 150 million, which will be allocated towards payment of school fees for 20 students for a year and revamping and rehabilitating a school.

A curated collection of photographs capturing the natural beauty of Uganda through the eyes of a Ugandan woman demonstrating the resilience of children facing adversity will be displayed. These powerful images were taken by Molly Kabamoli who was mentored by renowned photojournalist Faith Ariho.