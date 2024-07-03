Egypt: Health Ministry Inks Coop Protocol With Italy's University of Sassari to Improve Nursing Care

Health and Population Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar attended on Tuesday 2/7/2024 the signing ceremony of a cooperation protocol between his ministry and the University of Sassari in Italy.

The protocol was signed as part of ongoing efforts to kick-start the third phase of a joint project to provide support and training for nursing staff to improve the quality of healthcare at the ministry's affiliated hospitals.

According to Spokesman for the Health and Population Ministry Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the third phase covers the governorates of Cairo, Giza, Alexandria, and Port Said.

Launched in 2016, the project is also meant to improve the efficiency and performance of students graduating from the technical institutes of nursing. The second phase covered the governorates of Luxor, Aswan, South Sinai, and Ismailia.