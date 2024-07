The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) gained about 20 billion pounds at the beginning of trading on Wednesday 3/7/2024 amid optimism among investors about the new government reshuffle.

The EGX 30 benchmark index was up by 1.11 percent, reaching 28,387.07 points.

The broader EGX 70 EWI index of the leading small and mid-cap enterprises (SMEs) increased by 0.87 percent to 6,277.97 points.

The all-embracing EGX 100 index rose by 0.98 percent to 9,142.24 points.