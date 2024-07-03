Kenya: JSC Freezes Planned Hiring of Coa Judges Over Budget Cuts

3 July 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has suspended all recruitment including the planned listing of additional Court of Appeal judges over government-wide budget cuts.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, who chairs JSC, noted the National Treasury had advised Judiciary to cut down on expenditure by at least 15 per cent.

Koome said the Judiciary will limit its spending to essential needs.

The move came days after President William Ruto revealed government's revenue shortfall may widen to a high of Sh1 trillion after he withdrew a proposed tax plan following youth-led protests.

