Zimbabwe: Churches Take Lead Role in Drugs Fight

Churches have pledged to be more involved in the fight against drug and substance abuse by closely working with communities and different institutions to support national campaigns co-ordinated by the Government.

On Saturday, the Mubvuwi weUnited Methodist Church (MUMC) organisation, held a march in Chinhoyi to join hands with Government in its campaign to eliminate drug and substance abuse.

This comes after President Mnangagwa on Wednesday last week launched the Multi-Sectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan (2024-2030), which is expected to combat the scourge.

In his remarks during the launch, the President said the scourge "knows no bounds", hence requires collective effort in fighting it.

Speaking after the march, United Methodist Church Harare West District Superintendent Reverend Anesu Katsande said all churches in Zimbabwe should take a firm stand against drug and substance abuse.

"As the United Methodist Church, we are carrying out an anti-drug and substance abuse awareness campaign to make sure that people from all over are saved from this scourge.

"What caused us to do this programme is because we are witnessing the deadly effects of drug and substance abuse. Our children, because of drugs, are now being involved in criminal activities. As the church we cannot fold our hands and watch while our children become wild."

If left unchecked, Rev Katsande said, the deadly vice would continue threatening not only Zimbabwe's developmental prospects but that of the world at large. Youth are the productive segment of every nation's economy; hence they should be set free from the shackles of substance abuse.