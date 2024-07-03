Ethiopia: PM Abiy Holds Talks With Marriott Int'l President On Ethiopia's Growing Hospitality Sector

Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met today with Marriott International President and CEO Anthony Capuano to discuss growing Ethiopia's travel and hospitality sector, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Ethiopia, known for its rich cultural and historical heritage as well as stunning landscapes, has been focused on expanding its tourism industry. Marriott International, a leading global lodging company with 8785 properties worldwide, aims to play a significant role in this development.