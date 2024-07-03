Ethiopia: PM Abiy Holds Talks With Marriott Int'l President On Ethiopia's Growing Hospitality Sector

3 July 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met today with Marriott International President and CEO Anthony Capuano to discuss growing Ethiopia's travel and hospitality sector, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Ethiopia, known for its rich cultural and historical heritage as well as stunning landscapes, has been focused on expanding its tourism industry. Marriott International, a leading global lodging company with 8785 properties worldwide, aims to play a significant role in this development.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.