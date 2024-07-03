Ethiopia Unveils Nat'l Climate Change Response Plan Implementation Program

3 July 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has officially launched its National Climate Change Response Plan Implementation Program in a ceremony attended by high-ranking government officials.

Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh, ministers, leaders from federal and regional institutions, and representatives of international organizations were present at the event.

In his address, Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen emphasized Ethiopia's susceptibility to climate change-induced droughts and floods.

With the main objective to sustainably tackle this challenge with practical responses, the government of Ethiopia has been carrying out various activities by formulating pertinent policies, Temesgen said.

The country sets a target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 68.8 percent by 2030.

The implementation program underscores Ethiopia's dedication to coordinated action at national, continental, and global levels, while showcasing its proactive stance on climate resilience.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed the need for sustainable and practical solutions, noting that Ethiopia is already enacting policies aligned with this approach.

Aligning with the Paris Climate Agreement, Ethiopia has developed a voluntary climate change response plan extending to 2030, complemented by a long-term, 30-year climate-resilient green economy strategy.

The Green Legacy Initiative stands out as a tangible contribution to climate action, with over 32.5 billion seedlings planted in five years. Temesgen announced the launch of the initiative's sixth round, calling for continued support.

Other significant efforts include the summer wheat development program and ongoing renewable energy projects, which Temesgen highlighted as crucial for achieving emission reduction goals.

He assured that the government would redouble its climate change mitigation efforts.

Temesgen emphasized that the success of the newly launched program depends on collaborative efforts from the government, private sector, and international organizations.

Minister of Planning and Development, Fitsum Assefa, outlined Ethiopia's multifaceted approach to addressing climate change.

She noted that Ethiopia had revised and submitted its national climate change response plan to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change two years ago, reaffirming the country's commitment to its global responsibilities.

Fitsum added that an implementation program has been developed to support this plan.

